Kilkenny village and surrounding areas without water, again!

Due to essential repairs, water will be off this Thursday in Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas.
The outage will last from 9.30am to 4pm approximately.
Areas affected will be Bennettsbridge village, Annamult, Ennisnag, Danesfort and Sevenhouses, County Kilkenny.
Water in Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas was also switched off overnight on Tuesday to refill the local reservoir.
The village has been disproportionately impacted by numerous water outages in recent months.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
