Live Register figures for Kilkenny revealed

There are 2,763 people on the Live Register in Kilkenny, latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.
Kilkenny is one of only six counties (including Carlow, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford and Monaghan) to have less than 3,000 on the Live Register.
The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for September 2022 across the country was 184,100 persons - down 1,900 or 1.0% from August 2022.
The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 179,055 persons for September 2022.
Of the 179,055 persons on the Live Register in September 2022, 53.2% were male and 74.2% were Irish.
The 35-44 age group made up the largest number of those on the Live Register in September 2022 at 41,841 persons or 23.4%.
The counties that saw the greatest increase in the 12 months to September 2022 were Clare (26.7%) and Kerry (23.1%), while Tipperary was the only county that saw a decrease.
