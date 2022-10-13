Young farmers in Kilkenny now too busy to commit to hurling squads

The 1969 Kilkenny senior hurling team who beat Cork in the All Ireland Final
It cannot be understated how important sport, especially hurling and camogie, is to a county like Kilkenny.
The cattle mart was always a place where post mortems were held after big games, especially on a Monday after the weekend.
There was a time when lots of young farmers were involved with the county team - Paddy Prendergast, Richard O’Hara Frank Keoghan, John Power Noel Hickey, Pa Dillion, the Henderson brothers from Johnstown to name but a few.
The present day demands means that many farmers who are good hurlers are unable to give the time and commitment require for present day hurling squads.
Sport will still be important for the farming community but the new regime means farmers involvement as players in the county team will be few and far between.
What are your thoughts?
