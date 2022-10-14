Staff at Argos in Kilkenny face 'unsettling time' ahead

Argos, Kilkenny
Staff at Argos in Kilkenny face an 'unsettling time' ahead, according to parent company Sainsbury's.
Kilkenny Live got in touch with the company to query about the potential loss of jobs however the company did not directly clarify matters on this issue.
They stated that, at present, they are consulting with their colleagues following the difficult decision to close the Kilkenny Argos store.
"We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are supporting them in every way we can," they added.
According to the company, the decision to close the store was not 'taken lightly' and was 'based on a range of factors specific to that store'.
Argos Kilkenny is expected to close in Spring 2023.
