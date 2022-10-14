Search

14 Oct 2022

Fundraiser set up to help Kilkenny woman with 'the biggest heart'

Fundraiser set up to help Kilkenny woman with 'the biggest heart'

Picture: GoFundMe (Jackie Falsey Molloy)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

14 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A fundraiser has recently been set up for a Kilkenny woman by her family after she experienced a life-altering medical ordeal.

Back in June, Jackie Falsey Molloy set out for the Mater in Dublin for an operation to help with pains she was having in her back and legs.

During the operation things didn't go as planned, she experienced 4 spinal strokes and things then went from bad to worse from there.

She was put into a medically induced coma to deal with the trauma and her family weren't sure if they would ever get to see her or speak to her again.

Staff at Argos in Kilkenny face 'unsettling time' ahead

Thankfully, Jackie pulled through and woke up to see her loving husband Mush and two sons Craig and Aaron waiting patiently for her.

She then got hit with more tragic news in that she had suffered so much trauma during her operation that she was paralysed from the waist down.

This was a killer blow for Jackie and her family as anyone that knows her knows that she is so full of life and usually the one running around caring for everyone else.

"She has the biggest heart of anyone that I know," Jackie's nephew said, 'so I am asking for people to please help and support her in her new journey'.

PICTURES: Pubs in Kilkenny - before and after pics!

A lot can change in just a decade!

The family home is going to have to be renovated, there will be medical bills and so much more.

The lives of the whole family are going to change.

If anyone spare anything at all to help out this lovely family during their time of need please CLICK HERE and donate.

Anything donated would be gratefully appreciated.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media