Staff embrace new hygiene campaign at hospital in Kilkenny

Hand hygiene campaign 'RESIST' recently launched at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.

'RESIST' is the campaign branding for a number of hand hygiene and infection prevention and control initiatives under the National HSE Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control Programme (AMRIC).

The programme builds on the work already done to date by all healthcare facilities and healthcare workers in promoting and complying with hand hygiene standards.

Hand hygiene has been at the forefront of all the initiatives that the HSE has been implementing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infections which can cause harm to care facility residents.

Speaking at the recent launch of the RESIST campaign in St. Columbas, Julie Meally (Clinical Nurse Specialist Infection Prevention and Control for Carlow/Kilkenny) said:

“As a programme, RESIST is aimed not just at those delivering care but at everyone who comes into a hospital or residential care facility, including patients and visitors. We will be intensifying the campaign across the South East over the coming months and are delighted that St. Columbas Hospital is promoting such an important programme.

“When healthcare workers like nurses, care assistants, cleaning and catering staff, doctors and patients keep their hands clean, they help to prevent the spread of serious health care associated infections (HCAIs). These are infections that can happen in any healthcare service. In addition to healthcare workers and their need to clean their hands very regularly throughout their work, patients and visitors also play a part in reducing the spread of infection by following advice on hand decontamination.”

Also speaking at the launch, Catriona Kirwan (Director of Nursing, St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown) added:

“Here in St. Columbas Hospital there is an excellent record in hand hygiene. We are always, however, looking to improve our standards. The RESIST programme and the local IPCN and Link practitioners will help us to do that and we are delighted to have been selected to be part of the rollout in HSE residential care services.”

“Along with our own staff, our residents and visitors to Columba’s all have a role to play to help stop the spread of infections and join the superbug resistance. This programme will help us to refresh and energise our hand hygiene approach among both staff of the hospital and patients. The link nurses, our Hand Hygiene Trainers and our Infection Control Nurses help us to do this.”