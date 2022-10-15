Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, October 15)

Today (Saturday) will bring bright or sunny spells and occasional showers.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds.
On Saturday night, there will be further showers
There's a possibility of strong winds for a time.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
