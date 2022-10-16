Government must scrap flawed concrete block levy plan – Kilkenny TD

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion TD has urged the government to scrap their concrete block levy plans, amid media reports today that they will insist on going ahead with the flawed proposals.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

“I have repeatedly called on the government to scrap their flawed concrete levy plans, which I fear will risk pushing up house prices in Carlow and Kilkenny due to the badly designed nature of the proposals. Sinn Féin brought forward a motion in the Dáil last week outlining these flaws and urging the government to drop the plan.

“The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects and first time buyers will see their house prices soar. It is totally unacceptable that these homeowners and buyers should be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal.

“We cannot allow this proposal to hit ordinary people’s pockets, at a time when they are already struggling with sky high housing costs due to this government’s failure to tackle the growing housing crisis.

“I am very concerned that, despite the flaws being outlined to the government by Sinn Féin repeatedly, media reports today say that they are insisting on going ahead with these proposals. I am again urging the government to put a stop to this urgently.

“TDs in Carlow and Kilkenny must come forward today and give clarity about what is going on. People in Carlow and Kilkenny need to know that the government won’t insist on pushing this poorly thought out proposal through and risk making the housing crisis even worse.”