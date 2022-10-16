Australian and New Zealand travel agents explore Kilkenny

A group of Australian and New Zealand travel agents has been visiting Ireland, including Kilkenny, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel agents are all ‘Ireland Specialists’, who’ve taken part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual training series during 2022.

The aim of the travel agents’ visit is to familiarise them with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

Their busy programme included visits to the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, the Medieval Mile Museum and Kilkenny Castle. They also did a walking tour with Nevin Cody of Shenanigan’s Walks, which included the Kilkenny Design Studio. They stayed in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and enjoyed lunch in Foodworks and dinner in Zuni.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “We were delighted to invite this group of Australian and New Zealand travel agents to explore Kilkenny and Ireland. There really is no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2023 and beyond.

“Our key message for the Australian and New Zealand travel advisors is that the island of Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome their clients back to our shores for a fantastic holiday experience.”