Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Monday, October 17)

A drier day today (Monday) in Kilkenny with spells of sunshine and some showers.
Breezy at first with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing later.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
A cold, dry and mostly clear night in-store.
Some mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable winds.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.
