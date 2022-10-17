Treasures associated with famous Kilkenny family to go under the hammer!

Picture: Sheppard's Irish Auction House
A pair of Howdah Flintlock pistols (c.1800) will be sold as part of an upcoming auction of items associated the famous Smithwick family.
The auction will be administered by the renowned Sheppard's Irish Auction House, based in Durrow.
The title of the auction is 'A Gentleman's Library - The #Smithwicks Collection'.
For those interested, an auction preview will be held from October 22-26.
The auction itself will be held (both in-person and online) on Thursday, October 27.
Visit 'sheppards.ie' for more information and to see the digital catalogue!
