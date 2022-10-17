Meeting on Loughmacask Masterplan to take place today in Kilkenny

Masterplan area outlined in red
A community meeting on the proposed Loughmacask Masterplan will be held in Kilkenny later today (Monday, October 17).
The event will take place in St. Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, 22-28 Butt's Green, Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 X72P.
It will run from 7pm-9pm.
A presentation will be given on the Plan at 7pm, which will be followed by a questions and answers session.
Submissions or observations on the Draft Masterplan must be received by 5pm Friday, 28th October 2022.
