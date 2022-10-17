Mayor of Kilkenny to host public meetings on issues facing community

The Mayor of Kilkenny has launched his Autumn Series of Town Hall meetings which will highlight and discuss the key issues facing the local community.

The public events are aimed to provide expert advice on Cost of Living, Climate Change and Housing. In June when elected Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David FitzGerald announced in his acceptance speech;

“Kilkenny is open, open to talking about the real issues facing us.”

This is the basis behind the Autumn Series of Town Hall Meetings.



“We are doing these series events to highlight important issues, to allow for a public debate on these issues and have the experts on hand for people of Kilkenny to get advice. Each day I have people contacting me asking ‘ Why can’t I buy a home? Why do we have to take drastic measures to change our way of living for climate change? How am I going to afford to keep the lights and heat on in my home this winter?”

“This Autumn Series is about real issues facing real people living in the real world, I would hope the answers will be provided through the discussions and advice from experts on the night."

The first of the Autumn Series of Town Hall Meetings is on Cost of Living. This event will have experts speaking about Budget 2023 and how to avail of supports. There also will be experts on the night with advice on energy prices, aiming to save you money through comparing providers and also looking at the future of energy providers in Ireland. Financial experts, and local agencies will also be there with advice on managing personal finances and debt . This will be an interactive event which will allow the public to ask the experts questions.

The Cost of Living Series will take place on Wednesday, October 26 in the Town Hall at 8pm.

The second event is on the impact of Climate Change and Kilkenny’s bid to becoming Ireland’s first Carbon Neutral City, in this event Cllr FitzGerald will host a series of different sectors; farming, business and community groups and public bodies on discussing the impact of climate change on their sector. One of Cllr FitzGerald’s aim for his term as Mayor of the Marble City to plan a roadmap for Kilkenny to be Ireland’s first carbon neutral city.

The Carbon Neutral City Town Hall meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm

The final instalment of the Autumn Series of events is on the topic of Housing .This meeting is aimed at people trying to move into the private buying and rental markets. Housing is a key issue across society, the lack of supply is far too low for demand which is causing a strain on people accessing housing for private rental, social housing or buying their own home. This meeting wills ask why people are struggling to buy a house in 2022/ 2023 and what are the solutions. This meeting will have advice from Housing bodies, local estate agents and personal finance.

The Housing Town Hall Meeting is on Wednesday, November 23 at 8pm

All are welcome.