Interesting findings from the Bolt e-bike scheme in Kilkenny revealed

So far, fifty Bolt e-bikes have been deployed in Kilkenny city, with plans to ramp that number up to 80 following a successful pilot launch.

According to statistics supplied by the company after the launch, Newpark Shopping Centre proved to be the busiest spot for e-bikes.

Some other interesting findings:

The busiest route is to/from St Luke's Hospital and the city centre

The longest individual journey taken was 30.07km

The busiest day is Saturday, followed by Sunday and Friday

The busiest times are between 3pm and 6pm

Head of Operations for Rentals for Bolt, John Buckley, told Kilkenny Live that he has been 'delighted with the response'.

"Our fifty bikes are already very active and are offering a reliable alternative to private car journeys, supporting the active travel ambitions of the City," he said.

"In particular, we've been delighted to see the impact made at Newpark Shopping Centre, and would encourage any other businesses looking to increase footfall to support us with our highly effective virtual parking bays.

"This is really encouraging as grocery and recreational shopping are the key reasons for persistent short journey car use."

The e-bike scheme has also had a really positive impact on tourism and has seen a lot of trips from non-Irish mobile number accounts.