Kilkenny creative entrepreneurship course launched by Trinity and Design & Crafts Council

Design & Crafts Council Ireland has teamed up with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s Ideas Workspace, to launch a Postgraduate Certificate in Creative and Cultural Entrepreneurship in Kilkenny.



The part-time course, which runs over 21 weeks from January to June 2023, will be hosted in Kilkenny city centre. It is designed for creatives who are interested in establishing their own entrepreneurial venture and those already established who want to develop their businesses and skills. It covers elements such as design thinking, idea development, opportunity generation and venture planning tools to help bring innovative products and services to market.

The Trinity Postgraduate Certificate in Creative and Cultural Entrepreneurship will provide ambitious individuals in the region with the opportunity to gain a postgraduate qualification at level 9 on the National Framework of Qualifications from Ireland’s leading university.The course will equip learners with the creative confidence and skills required to translate creative ideas into commercial solutions, with course content covering everything from theories of creativity and innovation to market analysis and customer segmentation. The certificate is funded by the Higher Education Authority under the Springboard+ initiative, meaning it is free to eligible unemployed applicants, or 90% funded for successful applicants currently in employment, with just 10% fees at €312.50 payable. Classes will be delivered through a mix of online and in-person teaching on a part-time basis, and the course is now open for applications.Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: “We are delighted to secure this partnership with Trinity, furthering Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s mission to support designers and makers to develop their businesses in a sustainable way. Being based in Kilkenny, the course reflects our aim to make more opportunities available to our community who are based all over Ireland. It is an excellent and timely programme that will provide additional tools to a sector that has proven its adaptability in overcoming adversity to positively impact Ireland’s economy, society and culture.”Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace, added: “We are excited to begin working alongside Design & Crafts Council Ireland to support Kilkenny’s creative community; from theatre practitioners and emerging writers to designers and makers; and those simply wanting to learn more about cultural entrepreneurship. Together, we can deliver a transformative learning experience, nurturing local artists and strengthening the viability of creative businesses nationwide.”Sean McKeown, Acting Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council said:"I am delighted that Trinity and Tangent have chosen Kilkenny, the creative heart of Ireland, to run this postgraduate course. The creative arts are important to our national identity and cultural distinctiveness. The Creative and Cultural Entrepreneurship course run by Trinity is a strong demonstration of that and the importance of developing the enterprising potential of the arts community."Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Tangent invites potential applicants based in Kilkenny and surrounding counties to its upcoming open evening on Monday 24th October at 6pm.To register, visit: tcd.ie/tangent/events