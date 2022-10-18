BREAKING: Downpours and floods forecast for Kilkenny as weather warning updated

Many southern coastal counties have had weather warnings updated from 'yellow' to 'orange' status ahead of expected heavy rain overnight tonight and into Wednesday.
Here in Kilkenny, a status 'yellow' warning remains for the time being however the timespan of the warning has been extended and will now be valid from 10pm tonight until 10pm tomorrow.
Met Éireann have warned that heavy rain, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption in Kilkenny.
The 'orange' warning status applies for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.
The updated warnings were issued at 11.32am.
