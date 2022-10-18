Those who passed away at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny to be remembered tonight

The annual Mass to remember all the patients who’ve passed away at Saint Luke's Hospital over the last year will be held tonight.
The service will take place at 7.30pm in St Canice’s Church in Kilkenny city.
It is being held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
For those who can't make it in-person, it will also be streamed on 'stcanicesparish.ie'.
Candles will be lighting in the church on behalf of deceased loved ones, but people also might like to light one at home during the Mass.
