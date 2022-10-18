Search

18 Oct 2022

PICTURES: National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 in Kilkenny

362 bright sparks graduate!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

18 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC 

362 apprentices from Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford graduated on Monday at a special ceremony in Kilkenny at which they were presented with their awards by Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan, TD. 


The National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 for the south-east region saw the assembled graduates mark the completion of 21 different apprenticeships from five industry sectors: engineering; electrical; motor; construction; and hospitality and food. 


The National Apprenticeship Awards recognise the achievements of apprentices who have completed four years of study and are now driving new career standards of leadership, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving in their sectors. The event was hosted by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) for the region and supported by SOLAS, Tipperary ETB, and Waterford and Wexford ETB. 

Plans to convert old Kilkenny building into apartments


In his address to the graduates and assembled guests, Minister Noonan highlighted that over 8,400 employers across 16 industry sectors in Ireland are now using apprenticeships to attract and grow their talent, drawing on school leavers, careers changers, and attracting a broad range of people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. He also commented on the growth in female apprenticeships nationwide. 


“Today we have three female apprentice graduates among us: Joanne Cooney and Chloe Doyle, who are electricians, and Hannah McCann, a chef. Since Joanne and Hannah started their apprenticeships in 2017-18, there has been a significant increase in female apprenticeships, which is heartening. Nationally, the number of female apprentices has grown from 26 in 2015 to 1,500 in 2022”, said Minister Noonan. 

The day Gay Byrne's car got a puncture in Kilkenny


“These awards provide a time to not only celebrate the achievements of the very best apprentices in their chosen areas; it also allows us an opportunity to reflect on the very practice of apprenticeships . The young people who have completed their apprenticeships, and the award winners here today, have spent four years both studying and learning through practical hands-on and academic work and it is that education model that both provides them with a picture of what their chosen profession entails and a practical preparation for the working environment”, said Minister Noonan.

 

“The award winners here today represent all that is good about the quality of our apprenticeship programme, transferable skills that are recognised worldwide”, he added.

 

Director of the National Apprenticeship Office Dr Mary-Liz Trant spoke of the expansion of apprenticeship opportunities in Ireland in recent years.  “With 66 programme options now available, and up to 30 more in the pipeline, apprenticeships are now firmly on the map as a choice for school leavers and older learners, people of all ages and backgrounds. And the feedback from employers on the quality and talent of the apprentices they recruit is outstanding. We are delighted to see the acceleration in the number of employers using apprenticeship as a talent pipeline in this region of Kilkenny and Carlow, and all around the country”, said Dr Trant.


Representing Education and Training Boards (ETBs), Eileen Curtis, the chief executive of KCETB said, “This is a special day for the apprentices and their families and an important milestone in their skills training and development. These graduates are the next generation of skilled crafts men and women whose skills are so much in demand nationwide and who will contribute to the economic growth of our country in the years ahead. Strong apprenticeship growth is key to the development of our region and our economy”. 

The ceremony recognised the first Phase 2 electrical apprentices from the south-east region who commenced training in 2018 in the very first Kilkenny-based course, and also included commis chef apprenticeship graduates for the first time, following its introduction by KCETB in 2018.  The graduate chefs were: Garret Brennan (Avalon House Hotel, Co. Kilkenny); Cormac Donal Keane (Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow); Stuart Dunne Maher (Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny); Peter Thorpe (Talbot Hotel, Wexford); Hannah McCann (Ballynahinch Castle, Co. Galway) and Michael Gaule (Kelly’s Hotel, Rosslare).  

Treasures associated with famous Kilkenny family to go under the hammer!


KCETB Director of Further education and Training Martha Bolger spoke of KCETB’s plans to expand its apprenticeship offering over the coming months. She paid a particular tribute to the phase 2 apprentices who completed some of their training during the lock-down period of the pandemic. She said their “commitment and resilience will stand to them as employees of the future”.  


Guest speakers included the executive chef of Kelly’s Hotel, Eugene Callaghan, and Martin Stapleton , a director of Kilkenny-based CDS Architectural Metalwork who both spoke of the skill and value today’s apprentices are bringing to industry. 

Concluding the ceremony, Mary Butler, the training services manager for KCETB, congratulated the apprentices and wished them every success in their careers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media