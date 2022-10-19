Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Wednesday, October 19)

Today will be cloudy and blustery with outbreaks of rain at times through the day.
Be aware that a 'yellow' status rain warning is active in Kilkenny until 10pm tonight.
Rain will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially during the morning leading to some localised flooding.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.
On Wednesday night the rain will clear northeastwards and it'll be largely dry for a time.
Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 12 degrees and the fresh and gusty easterly winds will ease and veer southerly for a time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.