Kilkenny people can now use new online facility to register births and deaths

A new online facility to book appointments for the registration of births and deaths is now in place.

The HSE Civil Registration Service registers all births, deaths and marriages in Ireland (and carries out civil marriage registrations). There are 11 full and part-time Civil Registration Service offices across the South East.

The new system (similar to booking online for vaccination appointments) is available per www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/find-a-civil-registration- service/

Online booking will enable members of the public across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to book a birth or death registration appointments online for a date and time that they choose at Civil Registration offices in Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Carlow, Clonmel, Dungarvan, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny, New Ross, Tipperary Town, Waterford and Wexford.

Registration of Births

For information on the registration of births, see www2.hse.ie/services/ births-deaths-and-marriages/register/birth/

The new online appointment system will enable parents to book a birth registration appointment online for a date and time that they choose.

Whereas Civil Registration Offices will continue to operate as normal (including for registration of marriages and as regards availability by phone for enquiry), the online appointment process will make it quicker and easier for parents to organise their registration appointment at a time and date that works for them. Appointments can also be easily cancelled with the click of a button.

Registration of Deaths

For information on the registration of deaths, see www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/register/death/

The new online appointment system will enable anyone who needs to register a death to arrange an appointment online for a date and time that they choose.

Civil Registration Offices continue to operate normal opening times but the online appointment process will make it quicker and easier to organise death registration appointments at a time and date that works for the person requiring the service. Appointments can also be easily cancelled with the click of a button.