Kilkenny celebrates National Women's Enterprise Day

Fifty local entrepreneurs and businesswomen took part in a special networking event in Kilkenny to mark National Women's Enterprise Day.

On October 13, the nation celebrated through a schedule of events organsied by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), including the Local Enterprise Office in Kilkenny. The theme for this year’s event was “Our Future, Our Way” with the aim of inspiring more women in Ireland to start and grow their own business.

The Kilkenny networking event for entrepreneurs took place Mountainview, Ballyhale. Local entrepreneurs and businesswomen who participated and speakers included: Ruth Larkin, Lark Bridal Ltd who as the event MC and hosted of masterclass entitled “Elevate Your Pitch in 30 Seconds” followed by a panel discussion with Suzie McAdam, Suzie McAdam Design and former judge on RTE’s Home of the Year along with Leading Light, Louise Kennedy, Founder & Group COO of Red Robin Events.

The aim of the event was to engage, empower and inspire businesswomen and aspiring entrepreneurs. The panel achieved this with their open and honest discussion; sharing their experiences, both the opportunities and the challenges and provided great inspiration to those in attendance.

Aileen McGrath, Head of Enterprise (Acting) of Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, said;

“Now in its sixteenth year, National Women’s Enterprise Day is an important milestone in the Local Enterprise Office calendar. It gives us the opportunity to highlight the success stories of women in County Kilkenny who continue to do amazing things in business, across every sector. The day itself is also an opportunity for businesswomen to network, engage, share tips and advice and to find out what supports are available for their business through their Local Enterprise Office.”

National Women’s Enterprise Day is just one of the initiatives of the Local Enterprise Offices aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and assisting companies to start up and grow. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, and the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships.

Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

