19 Oct 2022

Amazing chance to run a very well-known Kilkenny pub - see pics!

Christopher Dunne

19 Oct 2022

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The Jerpoint Inn, Market Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny

Presenting a superb opportunity to lease successful licensed premises which occupies a high profile location in the centre of Thomastown town centre in County Kilkenny.

The Jerpoint Inn is a very popular and regularly frequented hostelry both amongst tourists and locals all year round.

The property comprises of a bar and lounge with a 3 bedroomed overhead apartment.

The said property is perfectly positioned in Thomastown, fronting onto Market Street and a short stroll to the banks of the River Nore.

Thomastown is a hive of activity with a diverse range of shops, coffee shops, restaurants and public houses.

Artists are very drawn to the area with the famous Grennan Mill Craft School and many craft producers within the town and surrounding environs.

Thomastown is one of the more sought after locations in Kilkenny with the third largest population in the county.

The town and surrounding areas are particularly scenic, making it a popular area for tourism, particularly with Mount Juliet Estate and Jerpoint Abbey on its doorstep.

Thomastown is located just a couple of minutes drive to the M9 motorway and approximately 15 miles from Kilkenny, 25 miles from Waterford, 75 mins from Dublin.

There is ample parking adjacent to the property.

Thomastown provides all essential services, including daily bus and train services, primary and secondary schools, supermarkets, post office etc.

The said property comprises of a fully equipped established licensed premises which comprises of:

Ground floor: Bar & Lounge Bar, fully equipped bar, glass washer, 3 x coolers, till, ice maker, Ladies & Gents toilets, storage room / function room and cold room.

First floor: Pool room, roof terrace, kitchenette with stainless steel work counter and tiled floor smoking area.

Second Floor: Spiral staircase to residential apartment comprising sitting room, office, kitchenette, bedroom one, bathroom with WC, WHB & Bath, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire further!

