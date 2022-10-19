Shock following sudden passing of popular Kilkenny priest

Tributes are being paid to Fr. Patrick O'Farrell from Knocktopher who has passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home.

Fr. O'Farell led an esteemed life of service to the Church, working in parishes across the county.

Most recently, he served as Parish Priest in Lisdowney and has acted as a focal point for the community there.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, was taught to serve Mass under Fr. O'Farrell's guidance in Bennettsbridge.

He described Fr. O'Farrell as being highly-regarded and highly-respected.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of Fr. O'Farrell's sudden passing and am deeply saddened," he said.

Fr O'Farrell is predeceased by his parents, Mai and Richard, and his late sister Sr. Maura.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, Sr. Brid; his brothers: John, Jim, Richard, Noel, Michael and their families; all extended family members, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Also deeply regretted by Bishop Denis Nulty, Priests of Ossory Diocese, Parishioners of Lisdowney Parish and all Parishes and organisations in which Fr. Pat served.

Fr O'Farrell will be reposing on Thursday October 20 in St. Brigid’s Church, Lisdowney from 5.00pm with Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm.

Concelebrated Mass for Fr. Pat on Friday October 21 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.