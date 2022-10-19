New property recording app for Kilkenny homeowners

A new app has been launched by An Garda Síochána that will allow Kilkenny homeowners to record their items of property in case of theft.

The 'Property Recording App' is a newly developed mobile app that allows you to index and record personal property from bikes, laptops, farm machinery, jewellery and even your pets!

It will give you the facility to record the unique information associated with your property.

When you have downloaded the app you can safely record your personal information in the app before you begin to record your property.

When recording* your property, you can take a photo of it and then you enter the associated information:

Name

DescriptionValue in euro/€

Category

Property type

Make

Model

Serial Number

*This information is then either stored locally on the device, or backed up to your cloud account – whichever is your preference – thus leaving you in charge of your own data at all times.

An Garda Síochána recommends you make a regular backup as the onus is on you as owner of your data within the app.

No data will be stored by An Garda Síochána.

Should your items be stolen, the app also provides a way of reporting this to An Garda Síochána and gives you the option to share information with them for this purpose.

Download free on Google Play Store or Apple Store.