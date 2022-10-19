ALERT: Met Éireann issue major thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny

Chance of moderate thunderstorms in Kilkenny
A 'Status Orange' thunderstorm warning is currently valid for Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
Met Éireann issued the warning shortly after 5pm.
The warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight (subject to change).
Further bands of thunderstorms are likely with intense lightning strikes causing disruption in places.
A 'Status Yellow' rain warning is also in effect in Kilkenny until midnight tonight.
The possibility of intense downpours remains and may lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.