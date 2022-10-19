Buy Bespoke at the inaugural Butler Gallery Craft Fair in Kilkenny

Butler Gallery’s first ever Craft Fair runs from November 4 to 6 inclusive and offers discerning shoppers from across the South East and visitors to the region a unique opportunity to support local designers and makers and invest in hand-made Irish jewellery, craft, textiles and so much more.

Kilkenny is a designated World Craft Council Craft City & Region, one of only four to achieve this recognition in Europe and the Butler Gallery Craft Fair showcases pieces from wonderful makers in Kilkenny and the South East, all of which are available to buy. Local makers will showcase their latest creations in one of the city’s most spectacular locations.

Unrivalled selection

The inaugural Craft Fair includes an unrivalled selection of ceramics, jewellery and glass as well as textiles, wood, metals and precious metals as well as paper and mixed media.Among the Kilkenny-based designers and makers to feature are Anita Brennan Textiles, Anne Harrington Rees, Antonio Bozic Contemporary Handmade Furniture, Dani Bergman, Anne Healy, Catherine Conroy, Clare Caron, Dominika Stoppa, Eoghan Leadbetter, Eric Phillips, Fred O’Mahony, Harry Reid, Gemma O’Leary, Jennifer Cavey O’Donoghue, Jerpoint Glass, Eva Kaszas, Monica Dunne, Nicholas Mosse, Paul Brophy, SOS Kilkenny, Friederike Grace, Ali Peter, Wired Irish Crafts, Sophia Deeney, Cáit Mackey Maher and Suzanna Crampton.



The Fair offers locals and visitors to the Marble City a unique opportunity to view the work of so many makers in one place and get their Christmas shopping done early whilst supporting local Irish handmade craft, Rebecca Reynolds, Development Director, Butler Gallery, said.

“Shoppers will recognise many of the makers exhibiting and discover lots of makers that might be new to them. It’s a great opportunity to support local South East businesses and pick up some unique and quality Irish made gifts ahead of the rush this Christmas,” she said.

Showcase

“Butler Gallery is the perfect, elegant, city centre setting for our inaugural Craft Fair. We are delighted to showcase high quality Irish craft and design from designers and makers from all over the South East of Ireland.

“This event is part of Butler Galleries ongoing dual objective of raising essential funds for the gallery whilst also supporting designers and makers. We’re thrilled to have so many makers exhibiting and their work.”

Opening times

The fair opens on Friday, November 4 from 10am to 7pm, continues on Saturday 5th from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday, November 6 from 11am to 5pm.

Butler Gallery is a 10,000 square foot historic building in the heart of Kilkenny City and since opening in its new location in 2020 Butler Gallery is one of Kilkenny’s most visited attractions for families, individuals and groups.

In addition to programming four contemporary exhibitions per year in the large Main Gallery and having a prolific Learning and Public Engagement Programme for all ages, Butler Gallery is home to one of Ireland’s most important Collections of 20th Century Irish art and an entire wing is dedicated to renowned Kilkenny artists, Tony O’Malley and Jane O’Malley.



For further details and updates on the inaugural Fair, visit www.butlergallery.ie