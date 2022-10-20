Kilkenny's Mount Juliet announces partnership with Butler Gallery

Mount Juliet Estate is delighted to announce a partnership with the renowned Butler Gallery in Kilkenny.

The collaboration will see the Morning Room in the Georgian Manor House at Mount Juliet Estate feature a curated selection of prestigious paintings from Butler Gallery’s Permanent Collection.

Both Mount Juliet Estate and Butler Gallery are historically synonymous with Kilkenny and boast a history of supporting accessible cultural activity in the county. Established in 1943, Butler Gallery showcases a multi-discipline, eclectic art collection dating from the 1830s and features some of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, including Paul Henry, Louis le Brocquy, Mainie Jellet and Evie Hone.

Over the past four years, the 275-year-old Mount Juliet Estate has undergone an extensive refurbishment programme which has seen a considered approach to the renovation of the heritage Georgian Estate. The collaboration with Butler Gallery is a dedicated initiative to further enhance guests’ experience and provide an opportunity to be immersed in the rich Irish culture that Mount Juliet Estate, Butler Gallery and Kilkenny has to offer.

The Mount Juliet Estate Curated Collection contains important works of art including:

‘Head of a Boy’ by Louis le Brocquy

‘Tipperary Parrot’ by Grace Henry

‘A Tit-Bit’ by Mildred Anne Butler

‘Waterbird’ by Patrick Collins

‘The Liffey at Ballymore Eustace’ by Dermod O’Brien.

On the collaboration, Mr. Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate said: “We are very excited about the collaboration with Butler Gallery. We have a shared philosophy of preserving a cultural heritage for our visitors to enjoy. The Manor House on the Estate is a beautiful venue to view these important Irish artworks allowing for peaceful viewing and reflection. We expect our guests to be excited at the prospect of gaining exclusive access to these works and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Anna O’Sullivan, Director, and Chief Curator said: “We are delighted to form a cultural alliance with Mount Juliet Estate and to provide the opportunity for their guests to experience a flavour of the important collection of 20th century Irish art on view at Butler Gallery.

"Butler Gallery is a free cultural attraction in the south-east and this partnership will help us support living artists and all our audiences through our Contemporary Exhibitions and Learning and Public Engagement Programmes. We very much look forward to working with Mount Juliet Estate and value their patronage of the Gallery.’

For further information or to make a reservation please contact Mount Juliet Estate on 056-7773000.