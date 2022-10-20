Dancing in the Moonlight is a must see for Kilkenny Lynott fans

A one-man play on the early life of the legendary guitarist, Phil Lynott is coming to The Watergate in Kilkenny for one night only later this month.

Dancing In The Moonlight is a one man play about the life of a young Phil Lynott growing up in Dublin in the 50’s and 60’s and has received rave reviews from audiences to date.

Miles Mlambo’s play was described during The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 as a ‘hauntingly accurate portrayal’ of the early life of Phil Lynott and explores the pre-Thin Lizzy era of his life.

The play details the hardships endured by his mother, Philomena, before and after his birth, being an unmarried Irish mother with a black baby during the ‘No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish’ phase of English history, which forced her to eventually send him to Ireland to be raised by her parents so she could earn a living.



From there the play explores how the young Lynott dealt with all the good and bad that came with being the only black kid in school (and most of Dublin for that matter), his antics at school, his discovery of music and poetry, his first bands, his first girlfriend, the Dublin art scene, as well as trips to stay with Philomena in her hotel for touring artists “The Biz” in Manchester.

Exploring themes of racism, parenthood, and identity this play gives an insight into Phil’s formative years and how they shaped him to go on to form Thin Lizzy and become one of the most important figures in Irish music history.



This solo show is written and performed by Miles Mlambo and explores the formative years of Irish hero, Phil Lynott. Set mostly in 1960’s Dublin, this story-telling show has Phil telling the audience the story of his life from birth to the forming of Thin Lizzy. With stories of his first bands, meeting his first girlfriend, and the difficulties of being the only black kid in his school.



The audience is shown how all the key events in his youth helped shape him as an artist and go on to become one of the greatest rock icons of the 70’s and the show promises to be an insightful and entertaining experience for all Lynott fans.

Dancing in the Moonlight will be performed on October 20 at 8pm and tickets are €15.

watergatetheatre.com