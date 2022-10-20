Search

21 Oct 2022

Kilkenny dog shelter 'now closed'

Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter

Tigger, a lurcher at Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

20 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Carlow-Kilkenny Dog Shelter would like to advise the public that the shelter is 'now closed' until they can re-home dogs or owners reclaim dogs that are currently in their care.

"We can no longer accept any more stray dogs as we have now reached maximum capacity and have no kennel space left," the shelter said in a statement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we have to prioritise the care and safety of the dogs currently at the shelter."

The shelter has seen a rise in every type of dog being surrendered or abandoned recently.

Historic Kilkenny house sells for seven-figure sum

Most are aged 12 to 18 months, the Covid puppies that were adopted during lockdowns.

Now that the peak of Covid has passed and people are returning to work, dogs are being abandoned at an increasing rate.

To date this year, the shelter near Paulstown has rehomed or, has had through their hands, 220 dogs. 

Gillian Henderson who has worked at the shelter for over four years, says: “The last six to nine months it's just gone out of control.”

Currently, due to the volume of dogs, the shelter is only accepting abandoned or stray dogs.

No surrenders are being accepted.

Decision due on new Kilkenny gym

At maximum capacity they can care for 20 dogs, 22 in an emergency.

Recently they had a group of five dogs found abandoned together. 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media