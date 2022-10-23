Search

23 Oct 2022

Grant funding for South Kilkenny Bio diversity garden

Project receives €5,000 from the AXA Parks Fund

Biodiversity garden Thomastown

Members of the Biodiversity garden team with their amazing echiums

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

23 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

The Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden is taking part in a national drive to promote local green spaces, biodiversity and community connections with new funding, secured through the AXA Parks Fund. 


The Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden is one of the selected projects committed to enhancing community connections and environments by improving local infrastructure and amenities, after receiving support from the new AXA Parks Fund, which is promoting green spaces across all 32 counties. 


People of all ages will have access to a green space which will not only help improve health and wellbeing but will also seek address the biodiversity emergency which has seen many flowers, plants, trees and animals in danger, or in some cases disappear. 


This particular project aims to support community engagement, skill building and educational opportunities for the people of Thomastown and the wider community through the efforts of volunteers (the two hour gang). They will continue to create and maintain an environment which supports the principles of sustainability and Biodiversity.


Clodagh Holahan Co-ordinator of the Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden says: “The support of the AXA Parks Fund through The Community Foundation for Ireland is a great help in turning our vision into reality. Local green spaces are vital assets which should be protected, promoted and supported. Our work now will not only deliver benefits for local people now but will help ensure the survival of our local biodiversity to be enjoyed for generations to come.” 


This project is one of 84 being undertaken by community groups across Ireland with funding totalling €900,000 from the AXA Parks Fund. 


Antoinette McDonald, Director of Marketing at AXA said: “AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to bring projects to life. Small, local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects in their local communities. The grants were announced on 21/09/2022 and will become alive over the coming months as the community projects take shape and will brighten up the countryside for everyone next Spring and Summer.” 


Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland added: “AXA Parks is helping enhance and develop green spaces for people of all ages and will be a gathering point for local communities. We are delighted to play an active role in this grants programme, which aligns with our own commitment to Sustainable Futures for all. The AXA Parks Fund hands communities the tools they need to make change in their own areas, centring local expertise and insight in an inspiring range of projects across the island supporting thriving ecosystems and stronger communities.” 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media