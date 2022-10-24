Traffic disruption on busy Kilkenny street this morning

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on a busy Kilkenny city street later this morning (Monday).
The traffic lights will be in operation on Dean Street from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
This is to facilitate the installation of the new zebra crossing.
Kilkenny County Council appreciate your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Motorists are asked to plan their journeys with this in mind.
