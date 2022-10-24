Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Monday, October 24)

Monday will bring further scattered showers in Kilkenny.
Spells of rain mixed will be followed with some drier brighter spells.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
Winds will be moderate and westerly in direction.
Scattered showers will persist through the night.
Lowest temperatures only about 9 degrees.
