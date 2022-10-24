Liverpool legends coming to Kilkenny

Liverpool fans, don't miss this!
Next year, the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny will host an evening with Liverpool legends Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon and Jan Molby.
They will be joined on stage together with Jed Stone on May 6.
The evening will be full of entertainment and banter, as you can well expect, so sit back and enjoy!
This evening will give you a full insight into their careers, from previous clubs, to putting on the famous red jersey, to representing their national country.
There will be 100 limited opportunities for a Meet and Greet session pre-show where you can get photos and signatures.
Don’t miss out on your chance to be one of those.
For full ticket and show details, visit 'watergatetheatre.ie'.
