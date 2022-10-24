Teenager struck and injured by firework on Tipperary-Kilkenny border

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to an incident that occurred on Wednesday evening, October 19.
The incident occurred in the Ballylynch area of Carrick-on-Suir, less than a kilometre from the border with Kilkenny, where a youth was struck and injured by a firework.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
Gardaí have issued a statement following the incident.
"With Halloween fast approaching, we would like to remind the public of the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks," they said.
