Search

24 Oct 2022

Countdown to the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022

KILKENNY

The judging panel for Kilkenny Business Awards 2022 gathered in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel prior to conducting interviews with all the finalists last week

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

24 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

As the biggest night in the Kilkenny business calendar approaches, the shortlisted businesses have done all they can to ensure success.

Over 50 local enterprises were shortlisted and took part in the peer-review round on October 19. Each finalist had the opportunity to share their success stories with 21 prominent local businesspeople who adjudicated on the winning businesses. The top business in each category has been selected and will remain sealed until Saturday, November 19 when the winners will be announced at the Kilkenny Business Awards.

Presented by broadcaster Helen Carroll, the overall Business of the Year will be unveiled at the ceremony on November 19, along with the 20 category winners and the coveted President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kilkenny Chamber is looking forward to gathering on November 19 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel to celebrate the achievements and successes in the business community this year,” said Brian Keyes, President of Kilkenny Chamber.

“There is a huge level of interest in this year’s event - thanks to all those who entered, and well done to the finalists in each of the 20 plus categories. Many thanks also to our judges who took a day out of their busy schedules to meet our finalists.
Kilkenny Chamber, and main sponsors, State Street are pleased to announce its charity partner for the event, St Vincent de Paul.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) was founded in Ireland in 1844. It is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. During its history it has helped people in need through a Famine, a Civil War, a War of Independence, two World Wars and several economic recessions.

Their focus is on practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families through working primarily in person-to-person contact by a unique system of family visitation and seeking to achieve social justice and equality of opportunity for all citizens.

The Kilkenny Business Awards take place in Lyrath Estate Hotel, November 19. Tickets are now available via admin@kilkennychamber.ie or by ringing the Chamber on 089-2553585.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media