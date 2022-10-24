Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Kilkenny on Sunday morning.
The collision involving a car and a van happened at 7.30am on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in County Kilkenny.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted following the incident.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 at Templemartin between 7am and 7.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Furthermore, anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
