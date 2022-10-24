Kilkenny student awarded choral scholarship at Oxford

A past pupil of Kilkenny College, Jim Parmeter (Class of 2022), has been admitted as an Academical Clerk to Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford.
He has gained a place at the prestigious institution to read Theology and Religion alongside his choral scholarship.
Staff members Ms Lisa Hennessy and Mr Bartosz Thiede joined Jim in Oxford for this special occasion.
Jim is also a very accomplished musician and instrument player who has won multiple awards over the years.
In 2018 alone he won the Dean Harvey Junior Singing Cup (Kilkenny College), the Francis Kearney Trophy (Kilkenny Music Festival), the Credit Union Cup (Kilkenny Music Festival), the McCullough Cup for emerging talent, the Ursula Mahon Memorial Cup for piano and The O’Gorman Cup for cello.
