Woman in her 20s in hospital following Kilkenny collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended a traffic collision in Kilkenny city yesterday evening (Monday).
It occurred at approximately 7.40pm on Lover’s Lane, Kilkenny City, County Kilkenny.
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the course of this incident.
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was conveyed to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
The road involved in this collision remains closed at this time and is due to re-open later today.
