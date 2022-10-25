Savour Kilkenny promotes 'positive action' in reducing environmental impact

Savour Kilkenny has taken on green initiatives this year that will minimise environmental impacts through waste minimisation, and increase environmental awareness for stallholders and the many visitors expected to attend the festival this year.

The Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council is funding the greening of the festival through its Waste Prevention Programme.

All stallholders have been asked to go green and have signed a ‘Going Green Charter’ for Savour 2022 where they have committed to reduce water and energy consumption; use compostable biodegradable consumables; eliminate single use plastics and single portions of condiments; segregate food waste; source local products and use seasonal produce where possible; use non-hazardous and eco-friendly cleaning products; and leave no trace after the festival.

“At Savour Kilkenny, we are committed to doing all that we can to protect the environment; sustainability and greening our festival are of huge importance to us," said festival director Marian Flannery.

"We've made great improvements since signing up to a green charter and this year we have put in place structures which will ensure our festival has minimum impact on the environment; these initiatives are focused around preventing and segregating waste, consuming less water and energy, and sourcing goods and materials. We are committed to reducing the festival's environmental footprint while ensuring that we continue to support Kilkenny's tourism, agri and food sectors.”

This year the festival will provide food waste bins, in addition to general waste bins, which will cater for cooked or raw food, compostable packaging, cardboard and newspaper. This green initiative will divert food waste from landfill and instead the waste will be composted and converted into a usable product. Kilkenny County Council and the Savour Committee encourage festival goers to separate their waste into compostable and general waste, to refill their water bottles at water points that will be provided thus reducing the need for plastic bottled water and to walk, cycle, or carpool to get to events. This year, St. Brigid’s Camogie Club from Graigue Ballycallan will be on hand to help keep the site clean.

The festival will also have a Food Waste Information Point funded by Kilkenny County Council on The Parade throughout Savour weekend where you can learn how to minimise your food waste, recycle it effectively and pick up a free food compost caddy.

“Kilkenny County Council aims to make environmental education accessible and present it in a way to inspire people to make positive changes," says Kilkenny County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Moloney.

"Our main focus areas at the moment are waste prevention, circular economy, climate change and the sustainable development goals. Festivals such as Savour Kilkenny provide a great opportunity to encourage people to love and care for their environment by giving information and showing how together we can make Kilkenny more environmentally-friendly.”

You can also visit Kilkenny County Council’s stand on Madra Monday where they’ll be promoting their ‘Bag it, Bin it’ campaign. They’ll have a limited number of dog vests to give away to dog owners who pledge to clean up after their pooch.

For more details on Madra Monday visit savourkilkenny.com.