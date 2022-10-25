Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman injured in Kilkenny collision

File Photo
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses, anybody with dashcam footage or anybody who has relevant information to contact them in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred yesterday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the traffic collision at 7.40pm on Monday at Lover’s Lane, Kilkenny City, County Kilkenny.
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the course of this incident.
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was conveyed to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
