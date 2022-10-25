ALERT: Met Eireann issues new weather warning for Kilkenny

Met Eireann warns of heavy rain for Kilkenny
A 'Status Yellow' weather warning for rain is now active in Kilkenny.
National forecaster Met Éireann states that there will be 'heavy rain at times this evening and early tonight'.
The warning remains active until 11.30pm.
Spot flooding is also possible across the county.
Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford are also included in this warning.
