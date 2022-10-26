Search

26 Oct 2022

Major overhaul plans for Kilkenny Tennis Club

Fate of plans to redevelop Kilkenny Tennis Club to de decided soon

Christopher Dunne

26 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The fate of a large planning application submitted to Kilkenny County Council on behalf of Kilkenny Tennis Club is due to be decided by next Monday.

Submitted plans seek to reconstruct an existing mini tennis court/padel court with new translucent roof, steel structure and glazed enclosure.

There are also plans to construct a 2.2m high running bond architectural gabion wall along northern corner of site, relocate a storage shed, develop a new practice court with 4.2m high practice wall and to develop a 3m high mini practice wall with 1.2m netting on top.

Also planned is a single story extension to clubhouse with disability access and refurbishment/alteration existing clubhouse.

Decision due on massive demolition and construction plans at Kilkenny school campus

New bicycle parking spaces and a new 2.2m high reinforced concrete wall along north eastern boundary of proposed mini tennis court/padel court is also sought. 

There are plans to demolish the existing 2.4m chainlink fence at court 1 and 2 and replace it and to demolish existing 3m palisade fencing as necessary.

