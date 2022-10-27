Can you help find Buddy, missing in Kilkenny

The heartbroken family of Buddy, a 15-year-old Springer Spaniel are appealing to the public to help them find him.
The much-loved dog is missing from the Mullinavat area of South Kilkenny.
Buddy is brown and white and his owners desperately want to be reunited.
If anyone has any information on Buddy contact 086 8759598.
