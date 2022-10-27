WARNING: Heavy rain 'likely to cause flooding' in Kilkenny

File Photo
Met Éireann have included Kilkenny in a 'status yellow' weather warning for heavy rainfall.
The warning is valid from 11pm tonight (Thursday) until 8am tomorrow (Friday).
"Heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding," the forecaster warns.
The other areas that fall under the warning include all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.
The warning was issued at 9.44am and is subject to change.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.