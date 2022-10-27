Two horses seized in Kilkenny

Picture: Kilkenny County Council
Last weekend, Kilkenny County Council impounded two horses in South Kilkenny.
The animals were seized from private lands at Aglish South, Carrigeen, County Kilkenny.
One is a three-year-old Chestnut Female and the other is a two-year-old Piebald Male.
Should these animals remain unclaimed before Monday, October 31, they will be 'sold/disposed/rehomed as appropriate'.
Sale or disposal will take place as outlined in the Control of Horses Act, 1996.
