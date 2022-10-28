Search

28 Oct 2022

NBI: Over 3,500 premises in Kilkenny City will soon be able to order high-speed broadband

KILKENNY

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is designing, building and operating the new high-speed fibre broadband network for rural Ireland on behalf of the Irish Government

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

28 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that over 3,500 premises in Kilkenny City will be able to order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network very shortly. 

Some 19,000 premises in County Kilkenny are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Kilkenny will receive €72m of Government investment under the NBP. 

NBI crews have made substantial progress in County Kilkenny and premises will soon go live in Kilkenny City where over 3,500 premises will be able to order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network. 

The NBI website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.  

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in Kilkenny City will soon be able to order or pre-order broadband services through the NBI network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.” 

“We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.” 

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to. 

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.  

