28 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Kilkenny has a new bishop who hails from Donegal

Christopher Dunne

28 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Pope Francis has appointed Donegal man Fr Niall Coll, a priest of the Diocese of Raphoe, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Ossory.

The news of this Episcopal appointment was confirmed on Friday morning, October 28 at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Kilkenny, Diocese of Ossory, where he concelebrated Mass principal celebrant Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory.

It was also concelebrated by Monsignor Julien Kaboré, Chargé d’Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ireland, and Father Niall Coll.

Fr Coll was born in 1963 in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.  He was educated at St Eunan's College in his home county before completing an undergraduate Theology degree in Maynooth. He was ordained in 1988. 

He has a H Dip in Education from Trinity College Dubliln and a Doctorate in Christology Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, Italy.

He taught returned to St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny to teach before becoming a lecturer in St Patrick’s College, Carlow. He returned to Donegal in 1998 to become curate in Parish of Dungloe.

He spent 18 years as Professor of Religious Studies and Religious Education in St Mary’s University College, Belfast up to 2019 before being appointed Parish Priest in Drumholm-Ballintra in Donegal. He has been Parish Priest of Donegal (Tawnawilly) and Clar in Co Donegal since 2021.

He was interviewed by the Irish Catholic in 2018.

“The whole Catholic way of life, it’s very important to bring your reason, bring your intelligence because intelligence and reason are God-given gifts. You don’t find God by running away from reason or Faith. Reason alone is insufficient because we have to be open to the surprise of God, of God’s grace,” he said.

During his ministry, Bishop-elect Niall Coll, in conjunction with his priestly appointments, has conducted retreats for clergy, is a contributor to various publications, including Doctrine and Life, The Furrow, The Irish Theological Quarterly and The Tablet, and in addition was the Editorial Director of the Catholic School ethos journal Le Chéile.

Bishop Seamus Freeman was the last permanent Bishop of Ossory he served from 2007 until his resignation on health grounds on 29th July 2016. He passed away in August 2022.

