Kilkenny school bids happy retirement to long-serving teacher

Mr John Maddock PICTURE: Duiske College, Kilkenny
There were mixed feelings in Duiske College in County Kilkenny today as staff and students bid a happy retirement to a much-loved and long-serving teacher, Mr John Maddock.
"Today was our last day with Mr John Maddock as a member of staff," the school said.
"Staff and students packed into the woodwork room to say goodbye and thanks to one of our longest serving teachers.
"John’s absence will be felt in the classroom, staffroom and corridors and we hope he visits regularly!
"On behalf of Duiske College we all wish him the very best in what we hope will be a long and happy retirement."
Happy retirement Mr Maddock!
