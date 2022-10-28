BREAKING: Man guilty of manslaughter of Kilkenny man

Garrett Smith / PICTURE: Christopher Dunne
Garrett Smith, 6 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Edward (Liam) O’Sullivan, by a jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Kilkenny.
He has also been found guilty on a charge of violent disorder.
More to come…
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.