29 Oct 2022

Past and present garda members honoured at Thomastown centenary celebrations

The garda centenary parade in Thomastown

Reporter:

Mary Cody

29 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Serving and retired gardaí at Thomastown Garda Station were honoured at a centenary ceremony and presented with medals last week.

Shortly after 11am the Garda Centenary Unit, under the able direction of Inspector Gavin Hegarty led the march from The Quays in Thomastown stopping at the old garda station on Low Street where

Sergeant Ted Hughes spoke and welcomed all to the event.

“We are privileged and lucky to have a great turn out of retired members here today most of them I have personally served with and I am proud and privileged to say that. Thomastown was a transient District for management and I have worked with great people in that regard,” he said.

Sgt Hughes also paid tribute to Phyllis Nolan the first woman Superintendent in An Garda Siochana.

“I personally worked with Superintendent Nolan and I think we were as famous for working with her as she was for being the first lady superintendent. She obviously had a vision of what An Garda Siochana could be for woman and I’m sure she is proud of woman’s participation and achievements in An Garda Siochana today,” he said.

Sgt Hughes also spoke of the history of An Garda Síochana in the Thomastown area.

“The station here on Low Street was not without its moments. It was burned on the December 14, 1922 as a consequence of our history and was rebuilt to the building it is today. This station stood in the middle of Thomastown serving both the community and its members until we moved to the new station in 2002.

“According to statistics from 1911 Constabulary list, the Thomastown District had a somewhat different geographical layout with stations at Thomastown, Fiddown, Glenmore, Graigue, Hugginstown, Inistioge, Kilmacow, Knocktopher, Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Rower, Slieverue and Templeorum.

“South Kilkenny returned into the Thomastown District after years under the Waterford District,” added Sgt Hughes.

The celebrations then moved to the community centre where Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick said it was an honour to speak at the event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the men and women who have served in An Garda Síochána over the past 100 years. I feel it is appropriate to also remember the members that have lost their lives in the line of service. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude for the huge sacrifice they have made for us.

“I am sure An Garda Síochána will face many challenges and opportunities as we move into the next century of policing in Ireland but I am certain that they will continue to engage with local communities, listen to their concerns, work together to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer much needed crime prevention advice,” he said adding that Kilkenny County Council has always enjoyed a positive and progressive relationship with An Garda Síochána .

“I thank all members of who have served in Kilkenny over the years for your service,” he concluded.

